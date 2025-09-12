UP: Miniature Bhagavad Gita, PM Modi cutout book steal the show at National book fair

Lucknow, Sep 12 A miniature version of the Hindu scripture, Bhagavad Gita, and a unique cutout book on Prime Minister Narendra Modi have become the biggest attractions at the ongoing National Book Fair, held from September 4 to 14 at Balrampur Garden, Hazratganj, Lucknow.

The standout crowd-puller is the smallest-size Bhagavad Gita, showcased by Apoorv Shah of Navrang Printers, Ahmedabad. Priced at just Rs 80, the book contains 400 pages, weighs only 80 grams, and measures a mere 1 inch in height and 1.5 inches in length, small enough to fit in a pocket.

Speaking to IANS, Apoorv Shah, who made the smallest Gita into Hindi and published it himself, said, “I wanted to create a version of the Bhagavad Gita that people could carry with them easily. This edition is practical, and even the younger generation is showing interest.”

The first edition was released in 2019, and so far, over 500 copies have been sold. At this year’s fair, Shah brought 100 copies, 91 of which have already been sold.

Retired PCS officer Dinesh Gupta from Lucknow, one of the buyers, said, “The Gita is a great source of inspiration. I’m glad I found such a unique version.”

Another highlight at the fair is Shah’s cutout book on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which illustrates the PM’s life and daily routine in an innovative format. Priced at Rs 250, the 11-inch-long, 180-gram book has captured public imagination, especially among the youth. Shah revealed he has sold 100 copies within six days.

“Even the common youth of Lucknow are excited to read about PM Modi in such a creative format,” Shah added.

The Bhagavad Gita, often referred to as the Gita, is a Hindu scripture, dated to the second or first century BCE, which forms part of the epic poem Mahabharata. The Gita is a synthesis of various strands of Indian religious thought, including the Vedic concept of dharma, samkhya-based yoga and jnana, and bhakti.

