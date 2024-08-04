UP Minister accuses SP of 'shielding' Moin Khan in Ayodhya rape case

Lucknow, Aug 4 Uttar Pradesh Minister and Nishad Party Chief Sanjay Nishad has hit out at the Samajwadi Party (SP) for remaining silent over the rape of a minor girl in Ayodhya and accused the party of attempting to 'protect' SP leader Moin Khan, who is the main accused in the case.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Sanjay Nishad said, "Akhilesh Yadav's PDA (Pichhda, Dalit and Alpasankyakh) is a lie. Those who raise the slogans of PDA and feel proud that they won in Ayodhya, it seems that they have won with the help of these criminals. They are protecting the criminal, neither they are expelling him from the party nor saying anything against the accused."

The Uttar Pradesh Minister also met the victim on Saturday and said the government is taking action against such criminals.

"Today, I have raised this issue in the House and till date I make sure that he gets hanged, I will stand by the victim. I thank the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath that he has taken cognisance and action in the case. I just hope that how I can protect my community," he added.

After meeting the victim, Nishad said, "The administration of our government is taking action against such criminals. I had gone to Ayodhya to meet her (victim). I cannot explain the agony she is going through."

"The Samajwadi Party leaders are lobbying such criminals. They are not opening their mouths in the case, and none of the leaders are going to meet the victim. They have just said that a DNA test will be done on them. In response to that, I just want to say that a DNA test is a process in the matter and that will be done but why is the SP trying to save the accused?" Nishad added.

The Ayodhya district administration on Saturday demolished the "illegally constructed" bakery of SP leader Moin Khan.

The officials taking action against the accused, Moin Khan, said that the SP leader illegally confiscated the pond land and constructed a bakery.

SDM Ashok Kumar said, "The bakery has been sealed after it was found illegal, and action to demolish the bakery has been initiated."

After the bakery, the administration took further action and demolished the boundary wall made on the pond calling it illegal as well.

Earlier, Moin Khan and his house help were accused of raping and blackmailing a 12-year-old girl who worked as a daily wage employee at Khan's home in Ayodhya.

A case has been filed against the SP leader for allegedly threatening the family of the rape victim to settle the case.

Khan was arrested on Thursday for raping the girl for over two months.

