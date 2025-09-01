UP Minister Narendra Kashyap praises PM Modi’s stand against terrorism at SCO Summit

Lucknow, Sep 1 Uttar Pradesh Minister Narendra Kashyap has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strong and clear stand against terrorism at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit. In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Kashyap said that PM Modi elevated India's global stature by raising the critical issue of terrorism on such an important international platform.

“During the SCO Summit, the Prime Minister held discussions with several international leaders and expressed serious concerns about trade and security issues, especially terrorism. It is a matter of pride for every Indian that PM Modi reiterated that terrorism and Maoism in India are now in their final phase — a sign of how effectively the country is tackling these challenges,” said Kashyap.

He added that PM Modi's message during the summit was a major step forward in ensuring the nation’s security and highlighted India’s zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism. “The Prime Minister’s bold stance on eliminating terrorism has sent a powerful message to the world,” he said.

Referring to the Pahalgam terror attack, Kashyap said it was an attack on the soul of India. "It shook the very foundation of the nation. For the first time, innocent civilians were brutally targeted based on religion and identity, and many were killed in front of their families despite having no involvement in any wrongdoing," he said.

Kashyap applauded PM Modi's decisive response, saying, "The message he sent to the terrorists, their masterminds, and the sponsoring nations will never be forgotten. He also kept a close watch on those countries supporting terrorism, while expressing gratitude to nations that stood with India against such evil forces."

"The message is clear," Kashyap added, "India will not tolerate terrorism, and the majority of the world now supports India because of PM Modi’s firm policy."

In addition, the minister called the formation of a board for nomadic and denotified tribes in Uttar Pradesh a historic decision. He credited CM Yogi Adityanath for taking steps to provide housing and employment to these marginalised communities, saying this move will uplift those living at the bottom rung of society.

