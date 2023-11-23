UP Minister orders probe against doctor who sought money for operation

Lucknow, Nov 23 A probe has been ordered against a doctor at the Civil Hospital in Lucknow, following a complaint alleging that he demanded money to perform an operation.

The complaint was filed by the family of a woman patient from the Para area, admitted for a uterine operation.

The family claimed they were given a receipt for Rs 400 as the operation fee, but the doctor demanded an additional Rs 5,000 to conduct the surgery.

The complainants managed to pay the additional amount, and the surgery was performed.

Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Brajesh Pathak said that the hospital director has been directed to conduct a probe and submit a report at the earliest.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor