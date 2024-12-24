UP ministers invite Haryana Governor, CM for Mahakumbh

Chandigarh, Dec 24 The Uttar Pradesh government is aiming to make Mahakumbh -- 2025, a symbol of India's cultural unity.

As part of its endeavour, Minister for Industrial Development Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi' and Minister of State for Industrial Development Jaswant Singh Saini led a roadshow here.

They highlighted the Mahakumbh is a unique celebration of unity within India's diversity and extended an invitation to Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, and people to participate in the Prayagraj Mahakumbh -- 2025.

Minister Gupta emphasised that the government is taking significant steps to ensure the event is historic, featuring international participation and state-of-the-art facilities.

Speaking to the media after the roadshow, he said the Mahakumbh "embodies the spirit of India's cultural and spiritual consciousness and is a divine and vibrant representation of 'Ek Bharat-Shreshth Bharat-Samaveshi Bharat' (One India, Great India, Inclusive India)".

"Many of you may have witnessed the 'divine and grand' experience of the Prayagraj Kumbh in 2019, which became an indelible symbol of India's cultural pride on the global stage. The world widely acknowledged the efficient management of the event."

He emphasised that this year's Mahakumbh will surpass the previous one in both grandeur and divine essence.

"Prayagraj Mahakumbh -- 2025 is expected to welcome more than 450 million pilgrims, saints, ascetics, and tourists. In preparation, the Uttar Pradesh government has made meticulous and timely arrangements."

He said under the inspiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Mahakumbh will take place in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26, on the sacred banks of the confluence of the Ganga, the Yamuna, and the Saraswati rivers.

Recognised by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, the Mahakumbh will once again be held on the holy land of Prayag after a gap of 12 years.

Minister Gupta said it would be a clean, healthy, safe and digital Mahakumbh.

A pledge has been taken to make the event environment-friendly by declaring it a single-use plastic-free Mahakumbh.

As part of this initiative, various shops of 'dona-pattal' vendors will be allocated within the Mela area, and meetings have been conducted with principals of 400 schools to discuss cleanliness and the initiative of a clean Maha Kumbh is being communicated to four lakh children.

