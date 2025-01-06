UP Ministers invite Sikkim Guv to attend Kumbh Mela

Gangtok, Jan 6 The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday extended a formal invitation to Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur to attend the upcoming Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj, officials said.

Two Uttar Pradesh Ministers -- Om Prakash Rajbhar and JPS Rathore visited Gangtok on Monday and called on the Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur at the Raj Bhavan.

The Sikkim Governor extended a warm welcome to the visiting Ministers, presenting them with traditional Khadas.

According to an official statement, during the meeting, the two Ministers extended a formal invitation on behalf of the Uttar Pradesh government and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, to the Sikkim Governor for the upcoming Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj, one of the largest and most revered religious gatherings in the world.

The Kumbh Mela draws millions of devotees who come together to bathe in the sacred rivers, seeking spiritual purification and blessings.

Governor Mathur graciously accepted the invitation to attend the Kumbh Mela.

The meeting also focused on various developmental issues about both Uttar Pradesh and Sikkim, with an emphasis on fostering cooperation and mutual growth between the two states.

Recently, Sikkim Raj Bhavan celebrated the 73rd birthday of Governor Om Prakash Mathur, with great fervour and enthusiasm here.

The celebration was attended by Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, Sikkim Assembly Speaker Mingma Norbu Sherpa, Rajasthan Forest and Environment Minister Sanjay Sharma and various Ministers of the mountain state.

The celebration commenced with a warm welcome address by Rajasthan's Former Minister, Narayan Joshi, who extended heartfelt greetings to Governor Mathur and other dignitaries.

Extending his birthday wishes to Governor Mathur, CM Tamang expressed profound respect and gratitude for the Governor's unwavering commitment, visionary leadership, and decades-long service to the nation.

He highlighted the Governor's exemplary public life, characterised by honesty, integrity, and profound knowledge.

CM Tamang reflected on Governor Om Prakash Mathur's illustrious political journey, in various capacities and Member of Parliament in Rajya Sabha.

He praised Governor Mathur's leadership in fostering progress in Sikkim, particularly in environmental conservation, education, and rural development.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor