UP ministers lead massive tree plantation drive under 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign

Lucknow, July 9 Uttar Pradesh witnessed a historic green initiative on Wednesday as ministers, public representatives, and citizens across the state participated in a record-setting tree plantation drive under the campaign ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’.

The campaign, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to plant 37 crore saplings in a single day, has been hailed as a step toward building a greener, more sustainable future.

The drive was symbolically launched by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from the holy city of Ayodhya. He marked the occasion by planting a sapling and taking a selfie with it, urging people to connect emotionally and spiritually with the cause.

“This initiative is rooted in our civilisational ethos. The Earth is our mother - ‘Mata Bhumi Putro Aham Prithivya’ - and it is our sacred duty to protect her.

‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ is not just a plantation campaign; it’s a spiritual commitment to safeguard nature,” said CM Yogi.

Accompanied by Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi and Forest Minister Arun Saxena, Yogi highlighted that Uttar Pradesh has planted over 204 crore saplings over the past eight years. This year alone, the state aims to plant 52 crore trees, including 37 crore in a single day as part of the ongoing Plantation Maha Abhiyan 2025.

“This campaign reflects our Prime Minister's vision of nature-centric development. It brings environmental protection from paper to people’s hearts,” Yogi said, adding that coordinated efforts by the Forest Department, MNREGA, and private nurseries have made such scale possible.

In Noida, UP Minister Somendra Tomar led the plantation drive at Sector 43, accompanied by former Union Minister Mahesh Sharma.

“Under CM Yogi’s leadership and with the support of every citizen, we are committed to planting and protecting 37 crore trees today. This is an expression of our devotion to nature,” Tomar said.

Meanwhile, in Ghaziabad, a grand event was held in the Vijaynagar area where UP Cabinet Minister Sunil Sharma joined the drive.

“Around 11 lakh saplings will be planted in Ghaziabad alone. The land reclaimed from illegal occupation by the Defence Land Rifle Range is now being transformed into green space. This will help reduce pollution and create a sustainable ecosystem,” Sharma said.

Ghaziabad MP Atul Garg and District Magistrate Deepak Meena were also present.

Garg stated, “We’ve planned to plant 80,000 saplings at this site alone. It’s a remarkable initiative, and the Forest Department is fully supporting it.”

In Basti, UP Minority Welfare Minister Danish Azad Ansari planted a tree in memory of his mother at Amhat Ghat, saying, “This is a deeply personal and emotional initiative. I urge everyone to plant a tree for their mother - it’s a beautiful tribute.”

Over the years, Uttar Pradesh has transformed into a leader in afforestation. According to the Indian Forest Survey, Dehradun, the state's green cover has expanded by nearly five lakh acres between 2017 and 2024 - a historic milestone made possible through mass public participation.

As part of India's commitment to achieving Net Zero Carbon Emissions by 2070, expanding forest cover is central, and UP is setting an example in this regard.

What sets ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ apart is its holistic approach. Beyond the symbolic gesture, it is linked to tangible incentives. Farmers are being encouraged to plant trees along field boundaries to earn carbon credits. Last year, 25,000 farmers across five divisions received Rs 32.8 lakh under this scheme. This year, farmers in seven divisions are being disbursed Rs 42.2 lakh, reinforcing the idea of a grassroots-level green economy.

With the climate crisis deepening and extreme weather events becoming more frequent, the campaign serves as both a call to action and a spiritual reminder. The idea, envisioned by Prime Minister Modi, seeks to awaken collective consciousness by reconnecting individuals with nature through emotional and cultural roots.

From Ayodhya to Noida, Basti to Ghaziabad, and across every district of Uttar Pradesh, lakhs of people turned out despite inclement weather to contribute to the campaign — children, students, government employees, NGOs, and citizens from all walks of life.

