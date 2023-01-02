UP: Minor girl's body found dumped in bushes, police launch probe

The body of a 16-year-old girl was recovered from the bushes in Itaunja area of Lucknow, Police said on Monday.

Officials said that a probe has been initiated into the death of the minor.

DCP (North) Qasim Abdi said that locals of the area noticed the body and informed the police.

Following the information, a team from the Ganeshpur Police station reached the area, recovered the body, and sent it for post-mortem examination.

"The matter has been recorded, and a team has been formed to investigate the case," DCP Abdi said while adding that things will be clear only after the post-mortem examination.

( With inputs from ANI )

