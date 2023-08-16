UP: Molestation accused held after woman attempts self-immolation over police 'inaction'

Unnao, Aug 16 After a woman complainant, who had allegedly been molested by a local man, attempted self-immolation to protest against the "police inaction", the Uttar Pradesh's Unnao police not only modified the FIR, adding relevant sections of IPC, but also arrested the accused on Tuesday night.

The woman had attempted self-immolation at the office of the Superintendent of Police in Unnao district on Sunday.

The police personnel on duty somehow saved her and took her to the Sadar Kotwali police station and initiated investigations.

The woman told the media that despite the fact that she was molested, the police did not take any action against the accused.

The police, meanwhile, denied the woman’s allegation and said that on the basis of her initial complaint, an investigation was conducted and action had been taken against the accused under 151 CrPC.

The case, however, has now been modified on the basis of a fresh complaint, the police added.

The case pertains to a village in Sadar Kotwali police station area of the district.

The woman alleged that she worked as an assistant of a lawyer in the district court. One Deepak Shukla, who had come to the chamber of the lawyer in connection with the court-related work on Saturday, took her mobile number on the pretext of work and started harassing her by making calls. When she resisted, he addressed her with caste related words and threatened to kill her.

Inspector (Crime Branch) Sushil Yadav said that earlier it came to fore that there was a dispute between the two over some monetary issue. “However, following a fresh complaint, the case has been modified under relevant IPC sections and the accused has been arrested,” Yadav added.

