UP Municipal Election Results 2023: Apna Dal wins Suar assembly seat

Apna Dal (S) wins Suar assembly constituency by a slim margin. The counting of votes for Urban Local Bodies (ULB) polls in Uttar Pradesh began at 8am. The polling was held in two phases on May 4 and May 11, respectively. The first phase of polling took place on May 4 in 37 districts and second phase for 38 districts on May 11.

UP municipal elections, held in two phases on May 4 and 11, has a total of 4.32 crore voters to elect 1,420 corporators to Municipal Corporations and 5,327 members to Nagar Panchayats and 7,177 members to Nagar Palikar Parishads. While the voter turnout was recorded at 52 per cent in phase 1, the second phase of voting saw the participation of over 50 per cent.

With the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) staying away from the bypolls to focus on the urban local body elections, the bypolls on both seats are witnessing a close contest between BJP’s ally Apna Dal(S) and the SP.