UP: One lakh bounty gangster Nafis killed in police encounter in Shamli

New Delhi, Oct 18 In a late-night encounter in the forests near Bhavisa village under Kandhla police station limits in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district, notorious gangster Nafis alias Muda, carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, was shot dead by the police.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Shamli, NP Singh, said amid the ongoing campaign against criminals, all outpost in-charges and station officers intensified night checks.

On Friday night, near the Bhavisa outpost, police spotted two suspects on a motorcycle, said the senior police officer.

According to the Shamli Police SP, when the police attempted to stop the criminals, the criminals opened fire, triggering a fierce gunfight.

In retaliatory firing, Nafis sustained gunshot injuries. He was immediately rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Nafis, a resident of Mohalla Khel in Kandhla town, had over three dozen criminal cases lodged against him in Shamli district alone.

His crime history includes charges of murder, dacoity, armed robbery, extortion and multiple cases related to fake currency rackets.

He had been on the run for a long time, evading police action and continuing his criminal activities across western Uttar Pradesh.

SP also added that it was determined that the vehicle number was also fake.

From the encounter site, police recovered a country-made pistol and a motorcycle, which had been used by the gangster.

While Nafis was neutralised, his accomplice managed to flee under the cover of darkness. Multiple police teams have been deployed to track down the absconding criminals.

Police have intensified search operations in nearby areas to arrest his remaining gang members.

Notably, in the last few weeks, the state police has tightened its grip over the gangsters and many have been encountered, reflecting CM Yogi's vision of 'gangster free' UP.

