UP Police accused of planting gun to frame youth, video viral

Meerut (UP), Sep 28 The police in Meerut have been accused by a family in Meerut of planting a gun on their son and arresting him.

They have also shared the CCTV footage to back their charge. The video has gone viral on social media.

The incident allegedly occurred at the home of Ashok Tyagi, who is currently embroiled in a land dispute case. Tyagi's wife, Rakhi, accused the police of arresting her son Ankit on Tuesday, after planting the illegal weapon.

The CCTV video shared by Tyagi shows a group of police officers entering a house. One of the policemen places something in the motorcycle parked outside.

Later, a different group of police officers arrive and retrieve the pistol from the motorcycle, claiming to have recovered it. Rakhi Tyagi claimed the bike belongs to her husband Ashok and accused the police of being hand-in-glove with the other party involved in the land dispute and planting the pistol at their behest.

She also alleged that the police are trying to confiscate the CCTV footage. Meerut Superintendent of Police Dehat Kamlesh Bahadur has promised an investigation into the incident, assuring that anyone found guilty would be firmly dealt with.

He said that the police received information about a pistol being kept in a motorcycle and went to search it.

Bahadur said that he is aware of the viral video and that it will be investigated thoroughly. The two constables involved in the incident have been identified and are being questioned.

