UP Police bids emotional goodbye to Vicon as sniffer dog laid to rest with state honours

Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday bid the final adieu to a dog that served the department for over 10 years with state honours.

Vicon, the dog (Labrador) died on Sunday due to prolonged illness. It was born in 2011. Vicon was appointed as sniffer dog (Explosive section) in the dog squad of Uttar Pradesh Police on June 20, 2012.

The police officials remembered Vicon for its contributions during anti-explosive operations.

The dog was given a final farewell by salute with state honours by the senior police officials including the Superintendent of Police (City), Superintendent of Police (Traffic) and Assistant Superintendent of Police and Circle Officer Civil Lines.

Speaking to ANI, Sagar Jain, Assistant Superintendant of Police, Moradabad said, "Last farewell with state honours was given to a dog who served the police department for more than 10 years. The dog 'Vicon' was appointed as an explosive sniffer dog in the UP Police."

"It helped the department in many important operations. It died due to prolonged illness on Sunday morning. It served 10 years and 9 months in the Dog Squad," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

