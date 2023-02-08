UP: Police bust Babu Wasim gang, 3 arrested with huge cache of illegal weapons

Police arrested three members of the vicious Babu Wasim Gang from Uttar Pradesh's Hapur.

Police Station Babugarh and Special Operations Group (SOG) team arrested the three accused on Tuesday after illegal arms were recovered during checking from the Bachlauta canal bridge area of Uttar Pradesh's Hapur.

The police have arrested three members of the Babu Wasim gang with a huge arms cache.

Two illegal pistols with magazines, eight empty pistols, a bike and a scooter were recovered from them.

The arrested accused used to earn financial profit by selling illegal pistols for Rs. 57 thousand and illegal pistols for Rs. 50,000-1,00,000.

The arrested accused used to supply illegal weapons to criminals on demand.

About half a dozen cases of attempt to murder etc are registered against the arrested accused in Meerut and Hapur districts, the officials said.

At the order of the Superintendent of Police, Abhishek Verma, a campaign is being run against those who make or sell illegal weapons in the district of Hapur.

The Babugarh police station and the SOG team, while taking joint action, exposed the illegal arms supply gang while checking and arrested three members and necessary legal action is being taken by registering charges at Police Station Babugarh, informed Hapur SP Abhishek Verma.

The Police have arrested Khizar alias Monu, Idris and Naeem, all of three are residents of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh.

The gang also used to supply illegal weapons in the Delhi-NCR area.

They used to supply illegal pistols in Delhi NCR. A probe revealed that it was this same gang which supplied a pistol to Shahrukh who had pointed a gun at a policeman during an anti-CAA protest in Delhi, said Superintendent of Police Hapur, Abhishek Verma.

On January 31, the leader of the Babu Wasim Gang, Babu Wasim was discharged by Delhi's Karkardooma Court for allegedly supplying an illegal weapon to Shahrukh Pathan, an accused in the Northeast Delhi riots case.

The court noted that there was no incriminating evidence, except the disclosure statements of two accused persons in the case. It held that there was no ground to presume that the accused committed the offence.

The weapon was allegedly used to fire upon police as well as the general public protesting on Seelampur Road during the Northeast Delhi riots on February 24, 2020.

However, the court charged Wasim for non-appearance before the court after the declaration of proclamation.

Shahrukh Pathan was arrested on March 3, 2020. he disclosed that in December 2019, he had purchased a pistol and 20 rounds from Babu Wasim by paying Rs 35,000.

It was alleged that he disclosed that he had met with Babu Wasim at Masjid (Khaddewali), Ghonda and disclosed the latter's mobile number to get him arrested from Meerut.

On March 9, 2020, Babu Wasim's residence in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, was raided but he was found to be on the run.

On March 18, 2020, a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Babu Wasim was obtained from the court. On July 18, 2020, he was declared a proclaimed offender by the Karkardooma Court.

Babu Wasim was charged under Section 174A of IPC in the first supplementary chargesheet filed on December 26, 2020.

