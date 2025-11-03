UP Police hails Deepti Sharma’s heroics after India’s historic Women’s World Cup triumph

New Delhi, Nov 3 The Uttar Pradesh Police has praised all-rounder Deepti Sharma’s match-winning heroics after India lifted their maiden Women’s World Cup title in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

Deepti, who serves as a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s Kushal Khiladi Yojana, played a starring role in India’s 52-run victory over South Africa in the final at the DY Patil Stadium.

The UP Police took to social media to celebrate her stellar all-round display and her contribution to Indian women's cricket’s biggest moment. “UP Police pride shines on the world stage — with a stellar all-round performance of 215 runs and 22 wickets in the international cricket tournament, she not only became the Player of the Tournament but also brought immense pride to the nation, Uttar Pradesh, and UP Police on the international stage,” read a post from the DGP UP handle.

It added, “Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to @Deepti_Sharma06, appointed as Deputy Superintendent of Police under Hon’ble Chief Minister @myogiadityanath Ji’s Kushal Khiladi Yojana.”

The final was the culmination of a remarkable campaign and, in many ways, the completion of Deepti’s redemption arc.

Batting first, she anchored India’s innings with a composed, run-a-ball 58 that helped lift the total to 298. Later, she produced one of the finest bowling performances in a World Cup final, returning figures of 5 for 39 to dismantle South Africa’s chase.

Deepti finished the tournament as the leading wicket-taker with 22 scalps — the second-highest tally in Women’s World Cup history — and also became the first cricketer, male or female, to record 200-plus runs and 20-plus wickets in a single World Cup edition. Her combined tally of 215 runs and 22 wickets earned her the Player of the Tournament award.

With the bat, Deepti was measured yet aggressive, using her sweep shot to unsettle South Africa’s spinners and showing composure during the middle overs. But it was her spell with the ball that truly defined the final. She first dismissed Sinalo Jafta, then delivered a perfect yorker to remove Annerie Dercksen — a moment reminiscent of her dismissal of Chamari Athapaththu in the earlier clash against Sri Lanka.

Deepti then turned the match decisively in India’s favour, removing Laura Wolvaardt and Chloe Tryon in quick succession before claiming the final wicket that sealed India’s historic triumph.

