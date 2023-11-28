UP Police launch drive against loudspeakers at public places

Lucknow, Nov 28 The Uttar Pradesh Police have launched a month-long drive in all of the state's 75 districts against loudspeakers in public spaces, including religious places.

During the drive undertaken from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m., the decibel levels loudspeakers and whether they were put up legally, is being checked.

Violators are served with notice and warned of stern action.

Police teams comprising senior officials have been set up in every district for the month-long campaign.

According to details received from the state police headquarters, 61,399 loudspeakers installed at public/religious places were checked across the state on the first day of the drive on Monday.

Officials said 3238 illegal loudspeakers were removed while decibel levels of 7288 loudspeakers, that was higher than the permissible limits, were lowered.

The Allahabad High Court and its Lucknow bench had on several occasions directed the state government to take action against loudspeakers that were put up illegally.

“The law has now been settled that the use of a loudspeaker at a mosque is not a fundamental right. Even otherwise, a cogent reason has been assigned in the impugned order,” a bench comprising Justices Vivek Kumar Birla and Vikas Budhwar of the Allahabad High Court said on May 4, 2022.

The court had passed the order while dismissing a petition by a resident of Badaun district who had complained that Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Bisauli tehsil of the district refused their request to use loudspeaker for azaan.

The petitioner had argued that the order passed by the SDM was illegal and violated his fundamental and legal rights to use a loudspeaker at the mosque.

In Agra, the police removed 187 illegally placed loudspeakers from public and religious places.

During the campaign, the police got the decibel levels of 79 loudspeakers reduced.

