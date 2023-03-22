UP Police provides mosquito repellent to woman who delivered in hospital

Sambhal (UP), March 22 The Sambhal police has set a new example when they responded to a call by a man whose wife had delivered a baby and was being bitten by mosquitoes.

The man, Asad Khan, sought help from UP police after his wife, who was admitted in Hari Prakash Nursing Home in Chandausi after delivering a baby girl, complained about mosquitoe menace in the hospital.

He tweeted, "My wife has given birth to a little angel at Hari Prakash Nursing Home in Chandausi. My wife is suffering from pain and, along with it too many mosquitoes are biting. Please provide me with Mortein coil immediately," and tagged the UP police.

The police responded promptly and reached the hospital within minutes with a mosquito repellent coil.

