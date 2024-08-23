UP Police recruitment: DGP denies paper leak claims, warns of strict action against rumour-mongers

Lucknow, Aug 23 Uttar Pradesh DGP Prashant Kumar on Friday refuted allegations of UP Police Constable recruitment question paper leak and warned of strict action against rumour mongers.

He asserted that the examination was being conducted peacefully, and District Magistrates and police officials were reviewing the arrangements and keeping a check.

The DGP said that the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board Board has also denied paper leak claims.

His comments followed media reports which suggested that the Special Task Force had arrested a woman constable in Gorakhpur for allegedly leaking question paper in exchange for money.

He said an FIR has been lodged and action will be taken against guilty.

"No information about the question paper leak has been received and people spreading misinformation will be booked," he said.

Talking about the examination process, he said it involves a lot of steps including question papers storage, taking them to the centres, verifying AADHAAR cards and then conducting the exams.

This time arrangements were made keeping in mind that the candidates appearing for the examination are not inconvenienced, he claimed.

Candidates from other states are also trying their luck in the examination, the DGP said.

He said that after healthy competition, brilliant students will be selected to serve the Police Department and the public for 30-35 years.

Over 48 lakh students are set to appear at examination centres in 67 districts across the state in five days (August 23, 24, 25, 30, and 31) in two shifts.

To comfort the aspirants, Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Communication buses will provide them free rides to examination centres upon showing their admit cards.

The re-examination is being conducted as the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment Exam was cancelled in February due to allegations of a paper leak.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that the examination would be conducted within six months.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor