UP police speeds up justice, files charge sheet in gang rape case within 96 hours

Barabanki (UP), Dec 12 In an example of speedy justice, the Barabanki Police, on Monday, filed a charge sheet in the gang rape case of a 22-year-old woman, barely 96 hours after the crime had taken place and appealed for speedy trial.

The woman was allegedly abducted and gang-raped in the district on December 6 and the two accused were arrested the next day and sent to jail.

The police had filed a charge sheet against Rahul Kumar, 30, and Manoj Kumar, 28 and sent them to jail.

Barabanki Superintendent of Police Dinesh Singh said that the accused impersonated palmists and tantriks and exploited women/girls by promising to rid them of all problems.

“They have been booked under IPC Sections 376 D (gang rape) and 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint),” said the officer. “We have written to the district judge to fast-track the case and an officer has been assigned to personally monitor the day-to-day hearings in the case,” said the SP.

He added that all the exhibits recovered from the spot of the crime were sent to the FSL while testimonies of eyewitnesses have been added to the charge sheet along with the medical report to make it a watertight case.

“The FSL has also been requested to complete the sampling and send a report at the earliest, which will help us in attaining conviction in record time,” the SP said.

“In the past also, we have had convictions obtained in crimes against women cases in record time. One was in 54 days and another took 70 days,” the officer added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor