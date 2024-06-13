UP Police withdraws 'letter' on outsourcing staff

Lucknow, June 13 The Uttar Pradesh Police have withdrawn a 'letter' going viral on social media related to the outsourcing of ministerial staff.

In a late-night clarification, the Uttar Pradesh Police said on Thursday that the letter was 'erroneously' released and now stands withdrawn.

"The system of outsourcing of Class IV employees is already in practice. Due to a mistake, the letter issued for ministerial staff instead of Class IV employees has been cancelled. No such case is pending at the police department and government level," the Uttar Pradesh Police said in a statement.

The statement also added that there is no proposal to outsource ministerial staff positions.

The letter, significantly, had led to an uproar by those who sought appointment as ministerial staff.

