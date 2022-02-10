UP Polls: BJP fights on development agenda, says Sangeet Som

As the polling is underway for the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Sangeet Som on Thursday said the party is fighting on the agenda of development as 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'.

Speaking to ANI, the BJP MLA said "We are fighting on the agenda of development as we work with the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. The people of the state don't want to see the politics of appeasement."

Som is contesting from the Sardhana Assembly constituency in the UP polls.

Voting for the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections for 58 Assembly seats, covering 11 districts of the state, began on Thursday at 7 am.

The voting will conclude at 6 pm today.

The first phase will cover the 'Jat-dominated belt' of the western part of the state.

The districts that are going to the polling today include Mathura, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Hapur, Shamli, Baghpat, Aligarh, Agra and Gautam Buddha Nagar.

As many as 623 candidates are in the fray in the first phase of the assembly polls while nearly 2.27 crore voters will decide the fate of these candidates.

Nearly 50,000 paramilitary personnel from 412 companies of central paramilitary forces have been deployed at different locations to maintain law and order as the election campaign for the first phase of assembly polls in western Uttar Pradesh ended on Tuesday evening.

The police have sealed the borders of the State and strict vigilance is underway to maintain peace in 58 assembly constituencies which will go to the polls today.

The 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly is scheduled to go to the polls in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3, and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor