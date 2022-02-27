UP Polls: Mahant Gyan Das, seers cast votes in Ayodhya

Amid the polling for the fifth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Mahant Gyan Das, the head priest of Hanumangarhi Temple in Ayodhya, and other seers cast their votes at a polling booth in the constituency on Sunday.

Polling for four phases of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections has already concluded.

Voting for the fifth phase is underway today. Polling for the remaining two phases will take place on March 3 and 6. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor