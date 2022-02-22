UP Polls: Not in politics to grab power, but build nation, says Rajnath Singh

Ahead of the polling for phase four of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that politics is not just for forming governments but about building societies and the country.

"We are in politics not just to form governments but to build society and the country. That explains we are not reluctant to take tough decisions," Singh said at a rally in Sikandarpur area of Ballia.

Singh said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will not allow the trust of the people of the country to be broken.

"...carefully weigh the options, see if it is right and then vote. Many parties have been formed and have become extinct over the years. There was a crisis in politics due to the false assurances of the leaders. There was an issue of unreliability about the politicians. The BJP has erased this notion," added Singh.

Addressing a public meeting, he added, "We fulfilled our promise to remove Article 370. Citizenship Amendment Act was enacted to fulfil promises made to the people. There should be no division in the name of religion. After Independence, India and Pakistan were divided on the basis of religion. We fulfilled the promise of building a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya. PM Modi gave a grand look to Kashi Vishwadham. The temple of Somnath was destroyed by Ghori. That too was redeveloped."

Voting for the remaining four phases of the seven-phase UP elections will take place on February 23, 27, March 3, and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

