UP polls: Rajnath Singh to campaign in Lakhimpur Kheri, Pilibhit constituencies today

Union Defence Minister and star campaigner of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajnath Singh in Uttar Pradesh, will campaign door-to-door in Lakhimpur Kheri and Pilibhit on Wednesday, ahead of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

Singh tweeted that he will be visiting constituencies in Lakhimpur Kheri and Pilibhit and will interact with prominent voters.

"Tomorrow, on February 2, I will interact with voters for campaigning for the Legislative Assembly elections in Lakhimpur Kheri and Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh," tweeted Singh.

Lakhimpur Kheri will go to the polls in the fourth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 on February 23. While, February 3 is the last day to file a nomination.

On January 31, the election commission allowed public meetings of up to 1,000 people and doorstep campaigning with up to 20 persons instead of 10 but continued ban on the ban on roadshows, vehicle rallies and processions in the five poll-bound states till February 11.

In Uttar Pradesh, the first phase polling will be held on February 10, the second phase on February 14, the third phase on February 20, the fourth phase on February 23, the fifth phase on February 27, the sixth phase on March 3 and the seventh phase on March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor