UP Polls: Shivpal Singh Yadav to contest from Jaswant Nagar assembly seat as candidate of SP-PSP alliance

Pragativadi Samajwadi Party (Lohia) chief Shivpal Singh Yadav will contest the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Jaswant Nagar Assembly constituency as a candidate of the Samajwadi Party- PSP(Lohia) alliance.

"Shivpal Singh Yadav ji will be the candidate of SP and PSP alliance from Jaswant Nagar Assembly seat of Etawah, Samajwadi Party said in a tweet on Saturday.

"Thankful to the Samajwadi Party's leadership, people of the area and PSP workers for giving me the opportunity to contest the Assembly polls from Jaswant Nagar Assembly seat of Etawah as a candidate of SP-PSP alliance," Shivpal Singh Yadav tweeted.

In 2016, Akhilesh had shown the Samajwadi Party's exit door to his uncle Shivpal due to a family dispute. Shivpal later formed his own party Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohiya). However, the PSP had failed to win a single seat in the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Shivpal Singh Yadav's party is part of the alliance led by Akhilesh Yadav.

Uttar Pradesh will go to the polls for its 403-member assembly in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

In the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged 312 seats out of the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly while Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) won 19 and Congress could manage to win only seven seats. The rest of the seats were bagged by other candidates.

( With inputs from ANI )

