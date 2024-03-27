UP Primary School Principal Arrested for Sexually Abusing Girl Students in Bulandshahr

The principal of a government primary school in Bulandshahr district, Uttar Pradesh, was arrested on charges of allegedly sexually abusing girl students and exposing them to "indecent videos" on mobile phones, as confirmed by the police on Tuesday. Pratap Singh, the accused, has been remanded to jail following his arrest. As per the police report, Singh is accused of inappropriately touching the girl students at the school.

The girls, all between nine to 12 years of age, stopped going to the school due to it, the complainant said. They were also shown "dirty movies" on the phone and threatened that they talk about it at their home, he would fail them in the examination and debar them from the school, the complaint said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rohit Mishra stated that a case has been lodged at Arnia Police Station under pertinent sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). Mishra confirmed that the accused has been apprehended and subsequently incarcerated.

