UP: Private Plane Crashes Into Bushes After Losing Control During Take-Off in Farrukhabad (VIDEO)

UP Plane Crash News: A private jet registered skidded off the runway at an airstrip in Kotwali Mohammadabad, Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, October 9, 2025. The incident occurred around 11:15 a.m. as the twin-engine charter plane, operated by Jetserve Aviation, began its takeoff for Bhopal. After covering about 400 metres, the aircraft veered off the runway and and crashed into nearby bushes. All six people onboard, including four passengers and two pilots, escaped unharmed.

A video released by ANI shows the plane on the ground with its wings and propeller visible. The front of the aircraft appears slightly inclined, but damage is reported to be limited. Police and administrative teams, including SDM Sadar Rajnikant Pandey and CO Ajay Verma, rushed to the site. A fire brigade was also deployed as a precaution.

Police and administrative officials, including SDM Sadar Rajnikant Pandey and CO Ajay Verma, reached the scene soon after the incident. A fire brigade was also dispatched as a precaution. Preliminary reports suggest low air pressure in one of the aircraft’s wheels may have caused it to stray from the runway.

According to the media reports, Pilots Nasib Baman and Prateek Fernandes were in control at the time. Passengers included Ajay Arora, Deputy Managing Director of Woodpecker Green Agri Nutripad Pvt. Ltd., along with Sumit Sharma of SBI, Rakesh Tikku, vice president of operations, and Manish Pandey, UP project head. The group reportedly had arrived in Farrukhabad on Wednesday to assess a new beer manufacturing unit in the Khimsepur industrial area.