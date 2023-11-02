UP ranks 2nd in accidental deaths of under 18 children

Lucknow, Nov 2 Uttar Pradesh ranks second in the list when it comes to the number of accidental deaths of children under the age of 18.

This was revealed in the recent data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

The NCRB data for 2021 shows that at least 4,518 children under the age of 18 lost their lives in various accidents across Uttar Pradesh.

The adjoining state, Madhya Pradesh tops the list with around 5,925 fatalities among children under 18 years of age.

Additionally, NCRB data reveals that almost 108 children under 18 lose their lives in different accidents every day across the country. The data indicates that approximately 39,400 children under 18 years lost their lives in various accidents nationwide in 2021 alone.

In Uttar Pradesh, 1,248 children under 14 years of age and 3,270 children between 14 and 18 years of age tragically died in different accidents reported in the state in 2021.

This included 931 boys and 317 girls under 14 years of age, and 2,571 boys and 699 girls between 14 and 18 years of age.

According to the NCRB, Maharashtra and Bihar are in the third and fourth positions, respectively, in terms of fatalities among children under 18 in various accidents in 2021.

Maharashtra reported a total of 3,794 children killed, and Bihar reported 3,911 kids under 18 years of age having lost their lives.

