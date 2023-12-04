UP recorded highest number of POCSO cases: NCRB report

New Delhi, Dec 4 Children are considered the future of a nation and the spurt in crimes against kids across India raises serious concerns about their emotional and physical security. According to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, 64,469 victims were reported in 2022 under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

According to the NCRB, a total of 63,414 incidents related to crimes against children were reported in 2022 and the crime rate was at 14.3.

In 2022, a total of 38,444 victims were registered under Sections 4 and 6 (punishment for penetrative sexual assault), a surge as compared to 33,348 in 2021.

The data showed aggravated penetrative sexual assault under the POCSO Act and in these cases 38,030 were girls while 414 were boys.

According to the NCRB report, Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest number of incidents at 8,151, followed by Maharashtra (7,572), Madhya Pradesh (5,996), Tamil Nadu (4,968) and Rajasthan (3,371).

Conversely, Goa (4), Himachal Pradesh (9), Nagaland (26), Arunachal Pradesh (47), and Manipur (55) reported the lowest number of POCSO incidents in 2022.

Among Union Territories, Delhi witnessed 1,512 incidents under POCSO Act in 2022, followed by Jammu and Kashmir (316), Puducherry (105), Andaman and Nicobar Islands (109) and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (55).

However, as opposed to cases under POCSO Act, incidents of kidnapping of children were more, at 69,677, posing a challenge for the police forces across the country.

Delhi topped the list among Union Territories with 5,362 crimes against children registered in 2021 while Nagaland registered the lowest number of crimes against children with 31.

The total crime rate against children went up from 33.6 per cent in 2021 to 36.6 per cent in 2022.

The NCRB data revealed a disturbing picture as 99 children were raped and murdered in 2022, while another 1,340 were murdered.

The maximum number of incidents, which is 20,762, of crimes against children were reported in Maharashtra followed by Madhya Pradesh (20,415) and Uttar Pradesh (18,682).

“There were 102 cases of foeticide registered last year with the maximum cases being reported in Gujarat (18) followed by Maharashtra (17) and Chhattisgarh (16) and Rajasthan (13),” according to data.

The data also revealed that 13,927 minor girls were abducted last year from across the country in a bid to compel them for marriage. Bihar (4,070) topped the list followed by Uttar Pradesh (3,846).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor