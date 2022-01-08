UP reports 6,411 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs

Uttar Pradesh reported 6,411 new cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Saturday.

As per the health department, a total of 2,20,496 samples were tested during the last 24 hours. Of these, 1,22,733 are samples tested via RT-PCR kits. A total of 9,44,29,513 samples have been tested so far, added the health department.

Of the 6,411 new cases, 867 cases were reported from Lucknow, 1141 from Gautam Buddh Nagar, 636 from Meerut and 683 from Ghaziabad.

During the last 24 hours, 171 people recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries in the state to 16,88,395.

There are currently 18,551 active COVID-19 cases in the state, out of which 18,184 are in home isolation.

As per the state health department, a total of 18,83,107 COVID-19 vaccination doses were administered on Friday, including 4,85,490 vaccination doses to children aged 15-18 years of age.

A total of 13,11,71,604 beneficaries above the age of 18 have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccination, which is 88.98 per cent of the eligible adult population. On the other hand, 7,77,02,415 people above ages of 18 have received their second dose of vaccine, which is 52.71 per cent of the eligible adult population.

A total of 21,05,90,510 vaccination doses have been administered in the state till date, becoming the first state in the country to administer a total of 21 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

Between ages 15-18 years, 17,16,491 beneficaries have received their first dose of the vaccine. This is 12.25 per cent of the population in this age-bracket eligible to receive their vaccination.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor