UP reports first Covid death this year

Lucknow, Jan 4 A 63-year-old woman, who had tested positive for Covid, succumbed to the virus during treatment at SGPGIMS.

The woman died on Wednesday. This marks the first Covid-related death among patients in the state this year.

Dr Manoj Agrawal, chief medical officer (CMO) of Lucknow, shared details of the patient’s medical condition, stating, “The patient was suffering from acute kidney injury (stage 3) along with hypertension, diabetes mellitus, morbid obesity, severe sepsis, type-2 respiratory failure, and Covid pneumonia.”

She had been receiving treatment at PGI since December 31, 2023, and died on January 2.

During the day, no new Covid cases were reported, but four individuals were declared as recovered.

As of now, there is one active Covid-positive patient in Lucknow, said Yogesh Raghuvanshi, spokesperson for the office of CMO in Lucknow.

Lucknow’s cumulative Covid statistics include 3,09,474 cases and 2,706 deaths.

The state, since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, has reported a total of over 21.45 lakh Covid cases, with 1,347,98,497 samples tested.

According to health officials, the deceased woman had recently returned via flight from a family trip to Trivandrum, after which she fell ill and was admitted to PGI. She resided with her husband in the Nigoha area of Lucknow.

Health teams conducted contact tracing and screening for all her family members and contacts, and none of them tested positive.

It is noteworthy that Uttar Pradesh last reported a death among the Covid-positive patients in April 2022.

