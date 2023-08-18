UP RERA tops in complaint disposal

Lucknow, Aug 18 The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA) has topped the country in disposing of maximum 43,929 complaints in the last five years, which is around 40 per cent of complaints addressed by all regulatory authorities across the country.

In the last five years, the UP RERA received 50,666 complaints out of which it resolved 43,929, a state government spokesman said on Friday.

“UP RERA has set an example before the country by addressing maximum number of complaints. If we want to promote real estate sector in the country, then problems of both homebuyers and developers must be addressed,” said Sanjay R. Bhoosreddy, chairman, UP RERA.

Out of the total complaints received by the UP RERA, the maximum were from the National Capital Region (NCR).

According to the regulatory authority, out of 38,619 complaints received in the NCR, 33211 were addressed.

Among the top 10 districts across the state, Gautam Buddha Nagar stood first with redressal of 26,453 complaints out of 30,713.

In Lucknow, 8,171 complaints out of 9,165 were addressed.

