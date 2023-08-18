UP rivers begin to rise after heavy rainfall

Lucknow, Aug 18 The water level of the major rivers in Uttar Pradesh has started increasing after heavy rainfall in the hill states of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

The Ganga was flowing above the danger level in Bulandshahr, Badaun and Farrukhabad districts and the Ramganga in Shahjahanpur and the Ghaghra in Barabanki, Ayodhya and Ballia.

Relief commissioner G.S. Naveen Kumar said on Friday that all the embankments in the state were safe and there was no reason for worry.

At present, 346 villages in 17 districts are flood-affected, he said.

The state has received an average rainfall of 1.7 mm in the last 24 hours, which is 23 per cent of the normal rainfall of 7.4 mm for this period.

Since June 1, Uttar Pradesh has received an average rainfall of 393.9 mm -- 79.4 per cent of the normal rainfall of 496.3 mm.

The relief commissioner also said 30 mm or more rainfall was recorded in Maharajganj district in the last 24 hours.

Two deaths were reported in the last 24 hours due to snake-bite and drowning, he added.

