UP: Sanitation workers hold protest in Aligarh, demand to restore old pension

Sanitation workers held a protest in Aligarh on Friday with a three-point demand including the resumption of the old pension scheme.

The protest was held by Uttar Pradesh Panchayati Rajya Gramin Safai Karamchari Sangh at the Collectorate office in Aligarh. Protesters raised slogans carrying posters and banners. The sanitation workers union handed over a memorandum mentioning their demands to Chief Minister at the Collectorate office.

Naresh Kumar, president Rajya Gramin Safai Karamcharis Sangha said, "We are protesting with the three-point demands of the rural sanitation workers. Our demands include the formation of rules for sanitation works, sanitation workers should be promoted and the old pension system should be restored.A memorandum was given to Chief Minister regarding these three demands."

Additional City Magistrate II Sudhir Kumar received the memorandum from the protesters.

"As soon as possible, this memorandum will be sent to the Chief Minister for necessary action," Sudhir Kumar said.

Congress won the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls as the party promised to reintroduce the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) would be implemented in the state soon.

"Old Pension scheme will be implemented. We have called a meeting today regarding that. We are going to give the Old Pension scheme to our workers who have contributed to the development of the state," Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said while participating in the Bharat Jodo Yatra in the national capital.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the Himachal Pradesh government was committed to fulfilling all the 10 guarantees made by the Congress before Assembly elections and would leave no stone unturned to come up to the expectations and aspirations of the people.Sukhu had said that the State Finance Department was directed to develop a detailed proposal regarding the implementation of OPS to facilitate National Pension System (NPS) employees of the State.

He said that the suggestions of various employee organizations and other society sections were being considered so that a viable and comprehensive OPS could be framed.

Chief Minister had said that he directed the officers to promote eco-friendly vehicles in a big way which would not only lessen the burden on the State exchequer but also prove a boon to the pristine environment of the State. He said that the State Transport Department would get a fleet of electric vehicles and the Secretariat and other departments would be encouraged to go for electric vehicles.

( With inputs from ANI )

