UP school boy performs 'Krrish' stunts, lands in hospital

Kanpur, July 21 In a shocking incident, an eight-year-old Class 3 student here attempted to imitate a daring stunt from the popular Bollywood movie 'Krrish' and jumped from the first floor railing during school hours.The incident took place at the Dr Virendra Swaroop Education School in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Wednesday.

The student, hailing from Anil Colony in the Babu Purva neighbourhood and the son of a drug manufacturer, was seriously injured and rushed to a private hospital.

The incident was caught on the school's CCTV cameras.

According to reports, the young student decided to replicate the stunts performed by Hrithik Roshan's character in the movie Krrish. Encouraged by the superhero's ability to land safely on his feet after jumping from heights, the student planned to perform a similar feat.

He left his classroom under the pretence of getting water, reportedly accompanied by a group of his curious classmates.

On reaching the first-floor railing, approximately 15 feet above the ground, the student boldly attempted the dangerous leap.

The young boy suffered severe injuries to his nose, legs and hands upon landing. The other students immediately returned to their classrooms.

The injured student later told his mother that he admired Krrish as a superhero and aspired to perform heroic stunts just like him.

Principal Nandita Mali said that though some of his classmates were present, they did not force him to perform the stunt.

