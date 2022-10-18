UP: School principal booked for cutting girl student's hair

Farrukhabad (Uttar Pradesh), Oct 18 On the complaint of a class 9 girl student in Nawabganj of Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad district, the school principal has been booked under the POCSO Act and other sections of the IPC, police said.

The girl had accused the manager-cum-principal of locking her up in a room and chopping off her hair.

The student, along with her family, also met Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Subhash Chandra Prajapati and complained about the matter.

The girl warned that she will end her life if stern action is not taken against the accused.

The student alleged that the accused had chopped off the hair of other girls in the past.

According to the complainant, the accused had made it mandatory for all the girls to make two braids but when she went with one braid, the principal chopped off her hair.

Merapur police station Inspector, Digvijay Singh said that on the basis of the complaint, a case has been registered against the accused principal, Sumit Yadav, under the IPC's sections 354-A (physical contact and advances involving unwelcome and explicit sexual overtures) and 342 (wrongful confinement) and the provisions of the POCSO Act.

"Efforts are on to arrest the accused principal," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor