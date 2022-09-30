UP school principal suspended after kids served rice & salt in mid-day meal

Ayodhya, Sep 30 The principal of a government primary school in Bikapur tehsil of Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya district has been suspended after a video of students being served rice with salt in the mid-day meal went viral on the social media.

On getting the information, parents of the children went to the school and lodged a strong protest against the principal.

They claimed that the headmistress rarely visited the school and added that around 50 students were served rice and salt in the midday meal on Tuesday.

"Many a time the children do not get anything in the mid-day meal," they said.

Meanwhile, Ayodhya District Magistrate Nitish Kumar, said that the principal of the school Ekta Yadav has been suspended and a probe ordered into the incident.

