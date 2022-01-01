UP: Security beefed up in Lucknow on New Year

On the occasion of the New Year amid the ongoing night curfew imposed in Uttar Pradesh, security was tightened in Lucknow's Hazratganj Chauraha area on Friday as police personnel were ensuring that people follow curfew guidelines.

Speaking to ANI, Raghavendra Tripathi, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) said "We ensured that everyone returned home before 11 pm to abide by night curfew guidelines and announcements were made for the same."

Earlier on Friday, last week, the state government decided to impose a night curfew from December 25 following COVID-19 concerns in the country.

As per the government's directives, a night curfew was put in place from December 25 from 11 pm-5 am.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor