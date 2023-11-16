UP seeks private investment for revamp of heritage monuments

Lucknow, Nov 16 The Uttar Pradesh government will be inviting private investment to the tune of Rs 490 crore for the conservation and upkeep of nine historic monuments.

The state tourism department will also seek private investment for the operation and maintenance of 10 Rahi tourist bungalows.

A government spokesperson said that the nine shortlisted monuments will be converted to luxury hotels and boutique restaurants.

"An action plan has been drawn up and already put in motion. As per that, an investment of Rs 100 crore each will be sought for Lucknow's Chhattar Manzil, Mirzapur's Chunar Fort and Jhansi's Barua Sagar Fort. The department of tourism has been made in-charge of this project and it has already begun the process of identifying the implementing agencies," said the spokesman.

In addition to this, private investment of Rs 50 crore each will be sought for Kothi Gulistan-e-Alam, Kothi Darshan Vilas and Kothi Raushan-ud-Daula-- all in Lucknow.

The remaining three monuments or sites of historical importance, for which Rs 30 crore each will be invested by private agencies, are Jal Mahal in Mathura's Barsana, Shukla Talab in Kanpur Dehat and Tikaitrai Baradari in Kanpur Nagar.

Meanwhile, the tourism department will also seek private sector participation in the redevelopment of tourist bungalows, by giving them out on lease for development and operation.

These include Dewa Sharif in Barabanki, Hargaon in Sitapur, Kanthala in Shamli, Kachla in Badaun, Chunar in Mirzapur and Bhupiya Mau in Pratapgarh. The process for identifying investors has already started.

