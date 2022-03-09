UP: Sexagenarian watchman beaten to death in Lakhimpur Kheri

A 62-year-old watchman was allegedly beaten to death in the Girja Dayal College campus located in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh on late on Tuesday.

The watchman had been identified as Santram. The body of the watchman was found lying in a pool of blood on the college premises.

As soon as the police received the information, they reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.

"The guard has been murdered by beating, an investigation is being done, it will be revealed soon," said the Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Arun Kumar Singh.

( With inputs from ANI )

