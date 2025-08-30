UP Shocker: 17-Year-Old Student Dies by Suicide in Prayagraj’s Khalasi Line

In tragic turn of events body of 11th student found hanging from noose in a rented room in Khalasi line, Keedganj, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Incident was reported on Thursday, evening when cousin broke the door. Anuj Yadav (17), son of Rajesh Yadav, who works privately in Mumbai, was a resident of Chandpur Khamria village. The eldest of three siblings, he was studying at a private school in the village. From July 15, Khalasi was staying with cousin Ajay and maternal uncle Akash in a rented room at Khalasi Line for coaching.

According to reports, Ajay (deceased friend) on Thursday morning three left after breakfast. Akash went to college after leaving coaching at 11 pm and Anuj returned to his room while he went to coaching. At around three in the evening, the neighboring student called Anuj and got no response. When he returned at five o'clock, he broke the door and found Anuj hanging from the noose. It was said that on Wednesday night, Anuj talked to his father on the phone and asked for t wo thousand rupees for English coaching.

Anuj used to interact with a young woman from the village and his frequent phone conversations. Mental stress is suspected as the cause of his actions. Inspector Sanjay Kumar Singh reported the absence of a suicide note and confirmed that an investigation is underway.