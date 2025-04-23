UP Shocker: 18-Year-Old Student Dies After Gunshot at Varanasi School

A tragic incident unfolded on Tuesday afternoon in Khushalnagar, Varanasi, where an 18-year-old student succumbed to gunshot injuries after allegedly being shot at a private school. The incident took place in the parking compound of Gyandeep Public School, located in the Shivpur police station area. According to initial reports, the student was shot by Ravi Singh, the school manager, under unclear circumstances. The victim, who was immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment, was declared dead later due to the severity of the injuries.

"We received information on Tuesday afternoon about a gunshot in the parking compound of Gyandeep Public School located in Khushalnagar of Shivpur police station area from the manager of the school Ravi Singh. A student Hemant Singh, who had appeared in class 12th examination from this school this year, got injured and later died during treatment," said DCP Varuna Zone Pramod Kumar. All evidence has been collected from the spot of the incident. The pistol from which the bullet was fired has also been taken into custody by the police, he said.

The DCP said school manager Ravi Singh, deceased student Hemant Singh and two other people are seen going towards the room where the firing took place. He said prima facie, some personal dispute is surfacing as the cause behind the incident. All those who were present in the closed room have been arrested, police said, and added that the body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem examination. "Three persons including school manager Ravi Singh have been arrested by the police," the DCP said. (With PTI Inputs)