UP Shocker: Boy Drowns in River While Making Instagram Reel in Prayagraj, Bystanders Record Instead of Rescuing

A 17-year-old boy swept away due to strong current of the river ganga while filming a reel. This incident took place on Thursday when class 12 student had gone to bathe in the Ganga with his friends. While he was making reel in deep water he suddenly started sinking in. Teen shouted for help for almost 10 mins before being swept away by the strong current. Instead of helping the teen bystanders started making video of him drowning. The river's strong currents deterred anyone from rescuing the teenager. His friends summoned divers, but they arrived thirty minutes later. The divers searched until evening, without finding the body.

According to FPJ reports the incident occurred at Soham Ashram Ghat in Jhunsi on Thursday evening around 5 pm. Victim, identified as Alkaif is a resident of Kohna village in Jhunsi. Alkaif was making a reel in the water, while his friends bathed nearby. As he made the reel, he moved into deeper water.

Alkaif's friends alerted both the police at the ghat and his family. Upon receiving the news, his family arrived at the scene. Police initiated a search for the teenager with the assistance of divers, but the strong current hampered efforts and he remained untraced. Jhunsi Police Chowki In-charge Deepak Jaiswal led a search operation with a team of divers, but they found no sign of him even late into the night. Police have noted that the Ganga's water level is near the danger mark and are urging people to avoid dangerous stunts for social media and to take precautions.