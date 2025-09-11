UP Shocker: Class 12 Student Stabbed to Death After Clash in Prayagraj School

A shocking incident unfolded in Prayagraj on Wednesday when a Class 12 student was fatally attacked with a knife inside a private school. The incident occurred at Indira Gandhi Inter College, where a minor dispute between two students quickly turned into a violent confrontation. In the midst of the heated argument, one of the boys pulled out a knife and repeatedly stabbed the other, leaving him gravely injured. Teachers and staff rushed the victim to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival. The accused managed to escape immediately after the brutal attack, causing panic on campus.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: History-Sheeter Arrested for Assaulting On-Duty Policeman in Vikhroli

The situation further escalated when the victim’s family arrived at the school after receiving news of the assault. They claimed that their son had previously been threatened and suspected that the murder might have been pre-planned. According to the family, more individuals could have been involved in provoking or assisting the accused, raising doubts about whether the incident was an outcome of a simple fight. Their allegations have put additional pressure on the authorities to investigate not just the immediate attacker but also the possibility of a wider conspiracy behind the student’s killing.

Soon after the crime, senior police officials rushed to the school premises, where a forensic team collected crucial evidence from the scene. Yamunapar DCP Vivek Yadav confirmed that one of the students had already been taken into custody, while another accused was still absconding. “We are investigating the circumstances that led to this incident. One student has been arrested and questioning is underway. A search for the other accused is on,” Yadav told reporters. Police assured that the investigation would cover all aspects, including the motive, prior threats, and any involvement of other individuals.