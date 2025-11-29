UP Shocker: Class 7 Student Killed in Broad Daylight Amid Old Feud; Police Register Case

In shocking turn of events class seven student allegedly got killed in broad daylight in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district due to a rivalry linked to a year-old murder case. As per the officials, incident occurred on Friday in the forest area near Sirsaganj road under the Dannahar police station limits.

Policed said, deceased stepped out with his cattle when he got attacked by accused from same village. His younger brother, who was grazing cattle nearby, witnessed the assault and ran home to alert the family. Upon the family's arrival, they found the victim had allegedly been beheaded with an axe, and the attackers had fled. FPJ reported, this murder has ignited tension in Jaramai village, where the families have been in conflict since the January 17 killing of a young villager. An FIR for murder was filed against seven members of the minor's family in that earlier incident, exacerbating the hostility.

The deceased's cousin claimed the murder was an act of revenge, stating the accused "held a grudge against [his] family because of the old murder case and killed him in a brutal manner." The victim's younger brother recounted witnessing the attack, saying, "I got scared and ran home to tell everyone" after seeing the boy struck repeatedly with the axe.

SP City, Mainpuri, Arun Kumar Singh, along with CO City, Santosh Kumar Singh, and a police team, arrived at the scene shortly after the incident was reported. The body was recovered and sent to the mortuary behind Bhagwati Rice Mill for post-mortem. SP City Arun Kumar Singh stated the murder stemmed from a long-standing feud. Police have recovered the Takora axe used in the crime and filed a case against three suspects based on a named complaint.