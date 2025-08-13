UP Shocker: Cousin Brother Sexual Assaults, Kills Minor Sister Hours After Tying Rakhi

Raksha Bandhan is a day dedicated to celebrate bond between brother and sister. Sisters tie rakhi to brothers hand and brother promises his to protect her for every problems for his entire life. However 14-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh was allegedly raped and killed by her own cousins hours after tying him Rakhi. This crime took place in Auraiya village on August 9.

According to NDTV report on Saturday morning 33-year-old accused, Surjeet, went to his uncle's house and got a rakhi tied by his cousin sister and on same night accused went back and tied house and raped while she was sleeping. Later he killed her and hung the body to pretend it as suicide. After committing the crime accused went back to house and tried to misguide them, which made Authorities them suspicious.

Unfortunately father of victim was sleeping in other room while cousin brother was committing heinous act and he did not hear anything. Next morning he discovered the body and informed police. Post-mortem report confirmed about the rape said Auraiya Superintendent of Police Abhijeet Shankar. According to the report, following the incident police has taken Surjeet into custody and he has confessed the crime