UP Shocker: Decomposed Body Found in Medical College Water Tank After 10 Days of Use by Students and Staff

Students and staff of a Medical college drank and used water from a tank that contained a dead body for nearly 10 days. This incident happened at Mahamrishi Devaraha Baba Medical College in Deoria, Uttar Pradesh. A foul smell was coming from the water; hence, the authorities decided to clean the cemented tank at the fifth floor. When they began cleaning, they were shocked to find a body in a decomposed state. The badly decomposed body was removed late at night in presence of police and then the body was sent for post-mortem. The authorities stated that for 10 days water from this tank was supplied to OPD and ward buildings.

In this case Deoria District Magistrate, Divya Mittal, is appointed as the investigating officer. The College Principal, Dr. Rajesh Kumar Barnwal, has been relieved from his duties on a temporary basis. Dr. Rajni, head of the Anatomy Department at Etah Medical College will be taking the duties as acting principal until further orders.

Also Read: Diwali 2025: When to Celebrate Deepavali – October 20 or 21? Check Lakshmi Puja Muhurat, Amavasya Tithi, and Other Details

While inspecting the site on Tuesday, DM Divya Mittal noted that the fifth floor tank which was supposed to be locked was open. A video of DM Mittal questioning the principal about this is viral on social media.

The tank has been sealed and water supply arrangements have been made. A team of five officials headed by the Chief Development Officer will be investigating this case and will submit a report within two days.