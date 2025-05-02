UP Shocker: Elderly Man's Body Found in Bed Box in Amroha With Head Injury, Hands Tied; Investigation Underway

A gruesome murder has sent shockwaves through Hasanpur town in Amroha district. A foul smell led residents of Mohalla Hiran Wala to discover the decomposed body of 72-year-old e-rickshaw driver Mohammad Hanif, also known as Elaichi, on May 2. His body was found inside a bed storage compartment. The victim’s hands and feet were tied up, and there were visible injuries to his head. The residents of the locality called the police immediately when they started to sense the foul smell. Police then took out the body that was stuck in the box using a gas cutter. The discovery has left the neighborhood gripped by fear and silence, as many residents now fear someone among them could be responsible.

According to authorities, the house was locked from the outside, suggesting the killers fled the scene after securing the premises. Hanif had been living alone for the past two years, separated from his second wife and eight children. Neighbors last saw him alive on Sunday evening. Police suspect robbery may be a motive, as the victim had recently sold two motorcycles for Rs 60,000. Senior police officials and forensic teams reached the crime scene, collecting fingerprints and other evidence. “The investigation is underway, and all possible angles are being examined,” said Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar Anand.

The chilling murder has created an atmosphere of terror in the locality. Residents remain tight-lipped, believing the attackers may have been familiar with the victim or even local. Hanif's grieving daughters, who rushed to the scene, wept uncontrollably. "After our mother's death, we took care of him," one said. Police have registered an FIR and are now scanning surveillance footage and phone records. This haunting case, involving a tied-up, bludgeoned man hidden in a bed, has become one of the most disturbing incidents the region has seen in recent years.