UP Shocker: Elderly woman brutally assaulted by auto driver

Sonbhadra (UP), Oct 23 In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra, an elderly woman was brutally assaulted by an auto-rickshaw driver.

A video that has gone viral on social media shows the auto driver slapping the woman and pushing her to the ground even as a group of onlookers are seen filming the incident.

The woman could be seen getting up and trying to defend herself, but the auto driver kicks her as she falls to the ground again. The reason behind the incident is not known. However, the police have identified and arrested the auto driver after the video of the incident went viral.

