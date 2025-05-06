UP Shocker Jeweler Shop Owner Shot Dead in Agra’s Sikandra Area; Police Review 1,000+ CCTV Cameras

In a shocking incident a Agra based jewelers was shot dead on Friday May 2, in the Sikandra area of Agra District. This murder occurred under the jurisdiction of Sikandra police station and believed to be planned attack. While addressing media Lucknow Police Commissioner Deepak Kumar confirmed the murder and provided details of the ongoing investigation.

Deepak Kumar says, "On Friday, May 2, Yogesh Chaudhary, the owner of Balaji Jewelers, was shot dead in the Sikandra area of Agra district, under the jurisdiction of the Sikandra police station. The murder was meticulously planned, and we devised a strategy under the supervision of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) to investigate the case. The Director General of Police provided constant guidance throughout the process."

"Our investigation involved reviewing footage from over a thousand CCTV cameras, which captured the suspects. Two individuals were involved in the crime: one fired the fatal shots, while the other rode the motorcycle used in the attack...", He added.